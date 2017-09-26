Laurel Oaks hosting 5K Zombie Run

Here’s the situation: It’s the zombie apocalypse and you’re at an abandoned airport. You have to run five kilometers (3.1 miles) across the grass, through hangars and onto the runway. Simple? Maybe not, when zombies are lurking and waiting to catch you.

Do you have what it takes? Find out. Register for the Laurel Oaks Zombie 5K Run on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 6:30 p.m.

The Zombie 5K Run is a two-lap, 3.1-mile fun run. The course will wind its way around the Laurel Oaks Career Campus, where participants will run on concrete, on grass and through buildings, all while trying to evade the lurking zombies. Zombie characters are played by students and volunteers whose makeup/dress will be done by the Laurel Oaks Cosmetology and Digital Arts and Design programs.

Throughout the run you will see emergency vehicles, cars, trucks and planes from the Laurel Oaks Automotive Technology and Aviation Maintenance programs, along with a variety of props created by students. The run ends with free s’mores.

Are you ready? Go to http://hs.greatoaks.com/fallfest/ or https://runsignup.com/race/oh/wilmington/laureloakszombie5krun to sign up. Register by Oct. 6 to be sure you get an official T-shirt and dog tag. Proceeds of this charity event benefit Laurel Oaks student organizations.

Come to Laurel Oaks early that day and enjoy the Fall Fest from 3-6 p.m. Enjoy free hot dogs as well as face painting, carnival games, metal art, pumpkin chuckin’ and more. Visit the Cruise In Car Show from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Trunk or Treat from 5 to 5:30 p.m.

Laurel Oaks Career Campus is located at 300 Oak Drive in Wilmington.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, community relations director, Great Oaks Career Campuses.