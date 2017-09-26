McClain FFA Chapter holds Barnyard Olympics

On Friday, Sept. 22 the McClain FFA Chapter held the Barnyard Olympics. The activities were egg toss, lasso, cornhole, hay bale toss, paper airplane, sack race and chubby bunny. Teams were divided into three groups – girls, boys and coed. The winners of the girls teams were Abby Dhume and Josie Crabtree. The winner of the boys teams were Thomas Rutherford and Gabe Lee. The winner of the coed teams were Ethan Cockerill and Shelby Albrecht. The event was very successful and many new bonds were created within the chapter.

