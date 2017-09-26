LHS class of ‘52 holds reunion

The Lynchburg High School class of 1952 met at Dakota’s in Hillsboro on Aug. 27 to celebrate its 65th graduation anniversary.

Bill Jones offered prayer before the meal. The class had a time of remembrance of those of the class who are no longer with them.

Hurricane Harvey had just made landfall in Southeast Texas that day. Doris Wilkin, a classmate, has a daughter, Dawn, who lives in Beaumont and was quite concerned about her safety. The class felt overwhelmed by the vastness of Harvey and all the many thousands of people who had to flee from their homes.

At the close of the evening, a red rose, the class flower, was presented to each lady who was present.

Those who attended were: Laverne and Luanne (Stubbs) Holbrook, Dwain and Beverly (Selph) Wilkin, Bill and Loree (Hopkins) Jones, Doris Caplinger Wilkin, Delorice Newman Smith, Myrna Hudson and Barbara Burton Ertel.

Submitted by Lynchburg class of 1952.