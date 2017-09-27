Laurel Oaks hosting free family Fall Fest

Family fun is on the agenda at the Laurel Oaks Fall Fest on Saturday, Oct. 14 from 3-6 p.m. The community is invited to this free event where students and staff will prepare free hot dogs, do zombie face painting, help kids build a zombie survival box, offer carnival games and more.

The Fall Fest also includes health screenings, metal art, a photo booth, and a bake sale.

“The Fall Fest is our chance to invite the community in for some fun,” said Laurel Oaks Dean of Instruction Kevin Abt. “Students will share their skills, from art to construction to health and lots more, while serving up food and games.”

A cruise-in car show runs from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and kids will be able to trunk or treat from 5 to 5:30 (participants, please bring candy).

Visitors can also tour the campus to see the high school career labs for diesel mechanics, early childhood education, dental assisting, exercise science, health technology, and 14 other career fields.

Then, for the swift and the brave, a zombie 5K run begins at 6:30 p.m. The Zombie 5K Run is a 3.1-mile fun run around the Laurel Oaks Career Campus, where participants will run on concrete, on grass and through buildings, all while trying to evade lurking zombies. Zombie characters are played by students and volunteers whose makeup/dress will be done by the Laurel Oaks Cosmetology and Digital Arts and Design programs. Runners will see emergency vehicles, cars, trucks and planes from the Laurel Oaks Automotive Technology and Aviation Maintenance programs, along with a variety of props created by students.

The run is a paid event and registration is required at http://hs.greatoaks.com/fallfest/ or https://runsignup.com/race/oh/wilmington/laureloakszombie5krun. Those who register by Oct. 6 get an official T-shirt and dog tag. Proceeds of this charity event benefit Laurel Oaks student organizations.

Laurel Oaks Career Campus is one of four Great Oaks Career Campuses and is located at 300 Oak Drive in Wilmington.

Submitted by Jon Weidlich, community relations director, Great Oaks Career Campuses.