Carr places 1st at regional

Atlee Carr, the son of Jim and Kim Carr, traveled to Springfield, Mass. on Sept. 23 to compete in the Big E Dairy Handlers Competition and was awarded first place in the regional competition. In this contest members must show dairy cattle and present them to multiple people while judging in the Dairy Evaluation Contest. Carr was evaluated on his showmanship skills and ring presence. To compete in the Big E he had to qualify on the state level, where he placed third in the Ohio competition last spring. Carr has shown Jersey cattle for the past nine years to develop his skill.

