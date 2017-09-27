Rick Wilkin and Dwight Reynolds of Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 present a check for $1,000 to Olivia Wilson and some of the other Hillsboro High School students who will be taking an educational excursion to Venice, Florence and Rome, Italy in June of next year. Hillsboro student Ellie Elmore wrote a letter to the VFW asking for financial help with the trip and the VFW responded. Forty people will be making the trip to Italy including 25 Hillsboro students, five chaperones and 10 other adults that will be traveling with the group. The students will be holding fundraisers, including an upcoming popcorn sale, to raise more money for the trip.

