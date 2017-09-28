Hillsboro Garden Club Fall Plant Auction

President Nancy Baldwin called the Sept. 26 meeting of the Hillsboro Garden Club to order with members standing for the Pledge of Allegiance and singing of “God Bless America.” Roll call showed 16 members present, four absent and two guests.

Opening the business meeting, the club dispensed with the reading of the August meeting minutes.

Get well cards were signed for ill members and the September horticulture specimen was an orchid brought by Ed Davis. The club has received a generous donation of gardening books collected by James and Louise Hapner. Nancy Sonner and Liz Stritenberger transported the books to Floral Hall and Baldwin sorted them. Baldwin showed the club members a ledger book designed to keep track of gardening activities. It was decided that the members would pick out the books they wanted to take home.

Baldwin asked for a summary of the Highland County Fair activities. Carol Gorby reported on the lovely dahlia show during fair week which many people enjoyed. The “pot-a-pumpkin” activity was a great success.

Baldwin showed the excellent publicity in the newspapers of the Best of Show winners.

There was no old business. Under new business, Baldwin suggested getting banners to place at the fairground entrances to invite people to visit Floral Hall. This will be investigated further.

Ruth Anna Duff asked if there was to be a table at the regional meeting next month. No action was taken.

Baldwin then called for Shelly Rayburn, Nancy Sonner, Duff and Jennifer West to come forward and be inducted as the officers for 2018-19. They were given gifts. Carol Gorby was also given a gift as outgoing secretary.

Larry Moore asked if the club would be participating in the 2017 Holiday Parade on Dec. 9. The theme will be “Christmas at the Movies.” After discussion, it was decided the decision would be made at the October meeting and the float would be worked on at the November meeting. Decorating a Christmas tree for the historical society museum will also be a project.

It was announced the Hillsboro Garden Club now has its own Facebook page.

After the meeting was adjourned, Fran Larkin and West provided refreshments of pumpkin pie, oatmeal cookies and drinks before the Fall Plant Auction started. Larry Moore was auctioneer.

Treasurer Duff collected monies for dues, regional meeting reservations and sales from the plant auction. The 2017 Fall Regional meeting will be Oct. 12 in Bellbrook.

Submitted by Jennifer West, Hillsboro Garden Club.