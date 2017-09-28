Farm Bureau scholarship winners

The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded scholarships to recipients pursuing further education in an agriculture-related industry. Scholarships were awarded in amounts between $1,000 and $2,200. Recipients receive the award after their first academic term at their listed college or university.

Following is a list of the scholarships and area recipients:

Cindy Hollingshead Scholarship Fund: Established in 2011, the objective of the fund is to assist students who plan to pursue careers focusing on agriculture, community service and association leadership. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Meredith Oglesby, Highland County, Ohio State University

Cassidy Corcoran, Ross County, University of Findlay

Darwin Bryan Scholarship Fund: Established in 1985, it assists students who have been active in the Farm Bureau youth program and/or whose parents are Farm Bureau members. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Meredith Oglesby, Highland County, Ohio State University

Todd Peterson, Fayette County, Ohio State University

Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Scholar: The award recognizes students for academic effort, community service and career interests that use agriculture to enhance the partnership between producers and consumers in rural, suburban and/or urban settings. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Garrett Stanfield, Adams County, Ohio State University

Clare Sollars, Fayette County, Southern State Community College

The foundation’s Women’s Leadership in Agriculture Scholarship Program is awarded to applicants who may not be majoring in agriculture directly, but who must explain how their chosen career field will benefit a field related to agriculture or community development, such as food production, scientific research, education/outreach, marketing, policymaking, advocacy, or leadership development. This year’s recipients are:

Melanie Fuhrmann, Scioto County, Ohio State University

Meredith Oglesby, Highland County, Ohio State University

Cassidy Corcoran, Ross County, University of Findlay

The John C. “Jack” Fisher Scholarship funds come from the contributions made to the Fisher Fund for Lifelong Learning. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Cassidy Corcoran, Ross County, University of Findlay

Todd Peterson, Fayette County, Ohio State University

Meredith Oglesby, Highland County, Ohio State University

The Ralph Grimshaw Scholarship is awarded annually by the Ohio Sheep Improvement Association. This year’s scholarship recipients are:

Katie Frost, Fayette County, Ohio State University

Submitted by Rebecca Everman, Ohio Farm Bureau.