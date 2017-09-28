Card shower requested

A card shower has been requested for Pauline “Polly” Satterfield Roberts who will celebrate her 96th birthday on Oct. 3. She likes to receive cards. Her address is: Pauline Roberts, Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Assisted Living, Room 105, 299 Commerce Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

