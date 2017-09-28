Posted on by

Card shower requested


A card shower has been requested for Pauline “Polly” Satterfield Roberts who will celebrate her 96th birthday on Oct. 3. She likes to receive cards. Her address is: Pauline Roberts, Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Assisted Living, Room 105, 299 Commerce Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679.


A card shower has been requested for Pauline “Polly” Satterfield Roberts who will celebrate her 96th birthday on Oct. 3. She likes to receive cards. Her address is: Pauline Roberts, Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Assisted Living, Room 105, 299 Commerce Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

A card shower has been requested for Pauline “Polly” Satterfield Roberts who will celebrate her 96th birthday on Oct. 3. She likes to receive cards. Her address is: Pauline Roberts, Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Assisted Living, Room 105, 299 Commerce Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679.
http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Card-shower-pic.jpgA card shower has been requested for Pauline “Polly” Satterfield Roberts who will celebrate her 96th birthday on Oct. 3. She likes to receive cards. Her address is: Pauline Roberts, Monarch Meadows Skilled Nursing Rehabilitation and Assisted Living, Room 105, 299 Commerce Drive, Seaman, Ohio 45679.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

7:00 pm |    

Mission accomplished

Mission accomplished
6:29 pm |    

Highland pellet gun shooter in court

Highland pellet gun shooter in court
5:52 pm |    

Highland County Commissioners discuss Smokin’ in the Hills; 2018 planning underway

Highland County Commissioners discuss Smokin’ in the Hills; 2018 planning underway