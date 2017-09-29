Fairfield students attend leadership conference

Wednesday morning five Fairfield FFA members had the opportunity to attend the OLLC (Ohio Legislative Leadership Conference) at the Ohio State House. Students learned about the legislative process and participated in an activity were they acted as lobbyist. Members met new inspirational people and heard from state officers. The students said that this was “a great experience” and they “truly learned a lot.” Members are already excited and ready for next year’s conference. Pictured, from left, are Bri Burleson, Bre Flint, Ally Davis, Ryan Matthews, Rachel Schuler and Teigan Thackston.

