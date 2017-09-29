Highland SWCD Poster Contest winners

Students from all of the Highland County middle schools were given an opportunity recently to design a poster with the theme Healthy Soils are Full of Life.

The posters were created on paper grocery bags donated by the Hillsboro Kroger. The top three poster winners from each school received a Highland SWCD cinch bag donated by the Highland Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD). Each of the top school posters were then judged for the overall top four county poster winners, who will receive cash awards during the Highland SWCD’s 75th Annual Meeting on Oct. 18 at the Good News Gathering in Hillsboro.

The county poster cash awards are sponsored by the Highland County Farm Bureau. The 2017 County Conservation Poster Contest winners are: first place, Sydney Hamilton from Lynchburg-Clay; second place, Rachel Pegram from Hillsboro; third place, Caitlyn West from Lynchburg-Clay; and fourth place, Hailey Phillips from Hillsboro.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD operations manager.

The Bright Local Middle School winners, from left, were Lance Gruber, Claire Ames and Brianna Hill. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Bright-contest-pic.jpg The Bright Local Middle School winners, from left, were Lance Gruber, Claire Ames and Brianna Hill. The Fairfield Middle School winners, from left, were Maggie Sowders, Levi Woods and Lottie Evans. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Fairfield-contest-pic.jpg The Fairfield Middle School winners, from left, were Maggie Sowders, Levi Woods and Lottie Evans. The Hillsboro Middle School winners, from left, were Megan Smith, Hailey Phillips and Rachel Pegram. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Hillsboro-contest-pic.jpg The Hillsboro Middle School winners, from left, were Megan Smith, Hailey Phillips and Rachel Pegram. The Greenfield Middle School winners, from left, were Kenton McGlone, Renae Wright and Harley Royse. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Greenfield-contest-pic.jpg The Greenfield Middle School winners, from left, were Kenton McGlone, Renae Wright and Harley Royse. Lynchburg-Clay Middle School winners, from left, were Rylee Oglesby, Sydney Hamilton and Caitlyn West. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/09/web1_Lynchburg-contest-pic.jpg Lynchburg-Clay Middle School winners, from left, were Rylee Oglesby, Sydney Hamilton and Caitlyn West.