Chambers-Fite Realty holds annual hog roast


Grill smoke lingers over part of the large crowd that turned out Friday for the annual Chambers-Fite Realty Hog Roast held at the 216 N. High St. business in Hillsboro from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Roast pork, brats, hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans and drinks were served free to the community.


