SOGS offering program on census searches

Thursday, Oct. 12 will be the first fall program of the Southern Ohio Genealogical Society. The guest speaker will be Dana Palmer, Sinclair College, genealogy instructor and certified genealogist. Palmer will be presenting a power point program titled Successful Census Searches.

Census records, U.S., state and local, are extremely valuable to anyone researching their family history. Hidden in all census records are a host of clues which can shed valuable information about one’s ancestors. Besides the obvious – names, where they lived, approximate ages, marital status and occupation – there are many other clues which are often overlooked. The information found on censuses varied from year to year, beginning in 1790 to the most recent released, 1940. Palmer will go in-depth as to what can actually be learned from the U. S. census records.

This program can be of tremendous benefit to anyone relatively new to researching their family history, as this is often where one should begin their research after they have learned all they can from living family members. To a more experienced research, Palmer will uncover those often overlooked or unidentified family clues found on various census records.

Palmer has a background in education and received her bachelor’s degree in math education to teach high school mathematics. With a love of family history and background in teaching, she began teaching beginning genealogy classes in 1996 before graduating from college.

In 1997, she was admitted into the Daughter of the Utah Pioneers lineage society. Married life and school caused her to live in five states in a short period of time and provided ample opportunities to become familiar with how to research in those states. She continued to teach and volunteer at her local family history centers throughout all these moves.

Besides being an instructor at Sinclair Community College, Palmer’s other genealogy speaking events have included the Ohio Genealogical Society; Glendale Stake, Phoenix, Ariz.; Daughters of the American Revolution; and more than 20 county genealogical societies in Ohio.

All SOGS programs are open to the public. Palmer’s program will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct.12 at the Highland County Service Center Conference Room, 1487 N. High St. (also houses the Highland County Health Department).

Upcoming SOGS programs will include the following: Nov. 9 – Xenia Soldier’s and Sailor’s Orphan Home, William Chavanne, childhood resident; Dec. 14 – Christmas Get-to-gether, 6 p.m. Highland House, 151 E. Main St., Hillsboro, reservations required; Jan. 11 — Beginning Genealogy Workshop for youth.

Submitted by Dwight Crum, vice president of programs, Southern Ohio Genealogical Society.