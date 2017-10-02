Highland County travel report

For the week ending Oct. 7, the following traffic advisory includes road construction and major maintenance projects requiring long-term lane restrictions and/or closures along the state and federal highway system in Highland County. For statewide information regarding road conditions affected by weather, construction, maintenance or accidents, visit ODOT on the web at www.Ohgo.com.

A resurfacing project has begun on U.S. Route 62, from Sorg Road to just south of Muhlbach Road, south of Hillsboro. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane with the use of flaggers, and the project is anticipated to be completed in mid-fall.

Operations are under way for a resurfacing project on SR 138, where crews will be paving the route between SR 131 and Oak Street in the city of Hillsboro. Throughout construction, traffic will be maintained in one lane by flaggers when crews are at work, and the project is scheduled to be completed in mid-fall.

Operations for a bridge replacement project on Lewis Lane are underway. The project site is situated east of Selph Road, near the end of the roadway, and throughout construction traffic will be maintained on temporary pavement and by flaggers as needed. All work is scheduled to be completed in mid to late fall.

SR 28 is closed in the community of East Monroe for a bridge replacement project. The project site is located between Barger Road and Martinsburg Road, approximately 2.5 miles east of Leesburg. Throughout construction, motorists will be detoured SR 771 and SR 138. The route is scheduled to be open in late October, and all work is anticipated to be complete in late fall.

Submitted by Kathleen Fuller, public information officer, ODOT District 9.