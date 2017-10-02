Opening Night at McClain H.S.

McClain’s Opening Night, hosted by the school’s choral department, will be held Saturday, Oct. 14. There will be two shows held in the high school auditorium: the first will begin at 2:30 p.m. followed by the second one at 7:30 p.m.

There will many different acts performed including skits, piano solos, instrumental duets, songs and dances. In addition, the show choir, and symphonic and concert choirs will be performing two selections each.

The price of admission is $5 at the door. All proceeds raised will benefit the choral department, which uses the funds for music, travel and equipment that is needed throughout the year.

Opening Night has been a tradition for many years and represents the beginning of the choral year. The choral department is inviting the community and hopes to see everyone at Opening Night.

Submitted by McClain High School jurnalism students Sydni Tite, Caelyn Knisley and Evynn Paul.