Posted on by

Mowrystown FFA soil judging teams


The Mowrystown FFA Chapter traveled to Butler Tech on Oct. 2 to compete in the District 9 Soils Judging CDE. The HIgh School Rural Soils team, which consists of Logan Cummings, Colton Evans, Cora Gillespie and Chesnie Pharo, placed ninth in the district. The Middle School Rural Soils team, consists of Charles Phillips, who got third in the district. The Urban Soils team, which consists of Cole Pharo, Zachary DeAtley, Brianna Purvis and Elizabeth Edwards, placed fifth in the district and will be moving onto the state contest. Cole Pharo got eighth overall in the Urban Soils Contest.


The Mowrystown FFA Chapter traveled to Butler Tech on Oct. 2 to compete in the District 9 Soils Judging CDE. The HIgh School Rural Soils team, which consists of Logan Cummings, Colton Evans, Cora Gillespie and Chesnie Pharo, placed ninth in the district. The Middle School Rural Soils team, consists of Charles Phillips, who got third in the district. The Urban Soils team, which consists of Cole Pharo, Zachary DeAtley, Brianna Purvis and Elizabeth Edwards, placed fifth in the district and will be moving onto the state contest. Cole Pharo got eighth overall in the Urban Soils Contest.

The Mowrystown FFA Chapter traveled to Butler Tech on Oct. 2 to compete in the District 9 Soils Judging CDE. The HIgh School Rural Soils team, which consists of Logan Cummings, Colton Evans, Cora Gillespie and Chesnie Pharo, placed ninth in the district. The Middle School Rural Soils team, consists of Charles Phillips, who got third in the district. The Urban Soils team, which consists of Cole Pharo, Zachary DeAtley, Brianna Purvis and Elizabeth Edwards, placed fifth in the district and will be moving onto the state contest. Cole Pharo got eighth overall in the Urban Soils Contest.
http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Mtown-FFA-pic.jpgThe Mowrystown FFA Chapter traveled to Butler Tech on Oct. 2 to compete in the District 9 Soils Judging CDE. The HIgh School Rural Soils team, which consists of Logan Cummings, Colton Evans, Cora Gillespie and Chesnie Pharo, placed ninth in the district. The Middle School Rural Soils team, consists of Charles Phillips, who got third in the district. The Urban Soils team, which consists of Cole Pharo, Zachary DeAtley, Brianna Purvis and Elizabeth Edwards, placed fifth in the district and will be moving onto the state contest. Cole Pharo got eighth overall in the Urban Soils Contest.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:23 pm |    

A place for hugs, tears

A place for hugs, tears
8:12 pm |    

Man rescued from burning vehicle near Greenfield, flown to hospital

Man rescued from burning vehicle near Greenfield, flown to hospital
5:43 pm |    

Hillsboro man sent to prison for forgery

Hillsboro man sent to prison for forgery