Mowrystown FFA soil judging teams

The Mowrystown FFA Chapter traveled to Butler Tech on Oct. 2 to compete in the District 9 Soils Judging CDE. The HIgh School Rural Soils team, which consists of Logan Cummings, Colton Evans, Cora Gillespie and Chesnie Pharo, placed ninth in the district. The Middle School Rural Soils team, consists of Charles Phillips, who got third in the district. The Urban Soils team, which consists of Cole Pharo, Zachary DeAtley, Brianna Purvis and Elizabeth Edwards, placed fifth in the district and will be moving onto the state contest. Cole Pharo got eighth overall in the Urban Soils Contest.

The Mowrystown FFA Chapter traveled to Butler Tech on Oct. 2 to compete in the District 9 Soils Judging CDE. The HIgh School Rural Soils team, which consists of Logan Cummings, Colton Evans, Cora Gillespie and Chesnie Pharo, placed ninth in the district. The Middle School Rural Soils team, consists of Charles Phillips, who got third in the district. The Urban Soils team, which consists of Cole Pharo, Zachary DeAtley, Brianna Purvis and Elizabeth Edwards, placed fifth in the district and will be moving onto the state contest. Cole Pharo got eighth overall in the Urban Soils Contest. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Mtown-FFA-pic.jpg The Mowrystown FFA Chapter traveled to Butler Tech on Oct. 2 to compete in the District 9 Soils Judging CDE. The HIgh School Rural Soils team, which consists of Logan Cummings, Colton Evans, Cora Gillespie and Chesnie Pharo, placed ninth in the district. The Middle School Rural Soils team, consists of Charles Phillips, who got third in the district. The Urban Soils team, which consists of Cole Pharo, Zachary DeAtley, Brianna Purvis and Elizabeth Edwards, placed fifth in the district and will be moving onto the state contest. Cole Pharo got eighth overall in the Urban Soils Contest.