Schreibman donated to HDH campaign

Dr. Paul Schreibman recently contributed to the Highland District Hospital Foundation GreatER Care Campaign. This five-year campaign is an effort to raise more than $1.5 million toward the recent renovation and expansion of the HDH Emergency Department. Currently the campaign has raised $1,256,000. Pictured, from left, are Cathy Jones, HDH Foundation director; Tracey Coss, Emergency Department manager; Terri Balser, Emergency Department staff nurse; and Schreibman, retired HDH physician who served as the emergency medicine director for many years.

