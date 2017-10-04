2017 Highland County Junior Fair results

Following are results from the 2017 Highland County Junior Fair as submitted by the Highland County Extension Office:

4-H Shooting Sports, Judge 1

Safe Use of Guns – First, Christopher Bradford, Blue Ribbon Champs.

Rifle – First, Addyston Knauff, Highland County Shooting Sports; second, Alex Wilkin, Highland County Shooting Sports; third, Kenyon Hughes, Highland County Shooting Sports; fourth, Robert Hampton, Highland County Shooting Sports.

Pistol – First, Addyson Knauff, Highland County Shooting Sports; second, Kathryn Ogden, Highland County Shooting Sports; third, Anne-Marie Ogden, Highland County Shooting Sports; fourth, Kenyon Hughes, Highland County Shooting Sports.

4-H Shooting Sports, Judge 2

Archery – First, Owen Ryan, Highland County Shooting Sports; second, Anne-Marie Ogden, Highland County Shooting Sports.

Hunting and Wildlife – First, Addyston Knauff, Highland County Shooting Sports; second, Alex Wilkin, Highland County Shooting Sports; third, Aidan Bennett, Highland County Shooting Sports.

Shotgun Project – First, Dale Back, Highland County Shooting Sports; second, Garen Ryan, Highland County Shooting Sports; third, Owen Ryan, Highland County Shooting Sports.

Muzzleloading Project – First, William Albert, Highland County Shooting Sports; second, Ryan Heizer, Highland County Shooting Sports.

Living History Project – First, Kathryn Ogden, Highland County Shooting Sports.

4-H Natural Resources (Basic Archery, Safe Use of Guns, Shooting Sports)

9-13 Years Old – First, Addyston Knauff, Highland County Shooting Sports; second, Kathryn Ogden, Highland County Shooting Sports; honorable mention, Alex Wilkin, Highland County Shooting Sports.

14-18 Years Old – First, Dale Back, Highland County Shooting Sports; second, Owen Ryan, Highland County Shooting Sports; honorable mention, William Albert, Highland County Shooting Sports.

JUNIOR FAIR PHOTOGRAPHY EXHIBIT

Four Color Photos – Tell A Story – First, Kelsey Arnett, Clover Leaf Clippers; second, JC Ogden, Clover Leaf Clippers; third, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen; fourth, Addyston Knauff, Girl Scout Troop 134.

Four Color Photos – Digital Portrait (Human Only) – First, Megan Bailey, Clover Leaf Clippers; second, Addyston Knauff, Girl Scout Troop 134; third, Kelsey Arnett, Clover Leaf Clippers; fourth, Cerace Mathews, Highland Harvesters.

Four Color Photos – Digital (Animal Only) – First, Kelsey Arnett, Clover Leaf Clippers; second, Abigail Hall, Fab Five; third, Gracie Thoroman, Fur, Feathers & Friends; fourth, Wesley McCoppin, Blue Ribbon Champs.

Four Color Photos – Digital All Other – First, Megan Bailey, Clover Leaf Clippers; second, Makayla McCoppin, Blue Ribbon Champs; third, Aubrey McKinzie, Fab 5; fourth, Cerace Mathews, Highland Harvesters.

One Black and White Photo (Digital) – First, Joslyn Rockey, All About Beef; second, Wesley McCoppin, Blue Ribbon Champs; third, Brooklyn Baldwin, Highland Harvesters; fourth, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Four Black and White Photos (Digital) – First, Joslyn Rockey, All About Beef; second, Kelsey Arnett, Clover Leaf Clippers; third, JC Ogden, Clover Leaf Clippers; fourth, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers.

One Color Photo (Digitally Altered) – First, Kelsey Arnett, Clover Leaf Clippers; second, Megan Bailey, Clover Leaf Clippers; third, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen.

One Color Photo – Digital Portrait (Human Only) – First, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters; third, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers; fourth, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen.

One Color Photo – Digital Portrait (Animal Only) – First, Makenzie Arnold, Blue Ribbon Champs; second, Emelia Rhoem, Highland Harvesters; third, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters; fourth, Weslie Wilkin, Fantastics.

One Color Photo – Digital All Other – First, Weslie Wilkin, Fantastics; second, Brianna Purvis, Concord Junior Farmers; third, Joslyn Rockey, All About Beef; fourth, Kelsey Arnett, Clover Leaf Clippers.

CAT INTERVIEWS

Cat 1 – Purr-fect Pals – First, Alexis West, Blue Ribbon Champs.

CHAMPION FELINE – Alexis West, Blue Ribbon Champs.

SMALL ANIMAL INTERVIEWS

Companion Animal – First, Saxen Wilkin, All About Dogs, Fantastics; second, Ava Hooper, All About Dogs, Fur, Feather and Friends.

Pet Rabbit – First, Addyston Knauff, Fur, Feather and Friends, second, MacKenzie Arnold, Blue Ribbon Champs.

COLLECTIBLES

My Favorite Things – First, Zane Matthews, Highland Harvesters.

SCRAPBOOKING

Scrapbooking – Junior Division – First, Abigail Hall, Fab Five; second, Sydney Hooper, Fur, Feather and Friends; third, Darby Yeager, Fur, Feather and Friends; fourth, Alexis West, Blue Ribbon Champs; fifth, Serena Humphrey, Lynchburg Guys and Gals.

Scrapbooking – Senior Division – First, Cylee Bratton, Concord Junior Farmers.

Overall Scrapbooking – First, Cylee Bratton, Concord Junior Farmers; second, Abigail Hall, Fab Five; third, Faith Brunck, Fur, Feather and Friends; fourth, Sydney Hooper, Fur, Feather and Friends; fifth, Darby Yeager, Fur, Feather and Friends; honorable mention, Serena Humphrey, Lynchburg Guys and Gals; honorable mention, Trinisen Breakfield, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; honorable mention, Alexis West, Blue Ribbon Champs.

4-H SPECIAL INTEREST OVERALL (All Theatre, Collectibles, Scrapbooking)

First, Clee Bratton, Concord Junior Farmers; second, Abigail Hall, Fab Five; third, Faith Brunck, Fur, Feather and Friends; fourth, Sydney Hooper, Fur, Feather and Friends; fifth, Darby Yeager, Fur, Feather and Friends; honorable mention, Zane Matthew, Highland Harvesters; honorable mention, Trinsen Breakfield, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; honorable mention, Alexis West, Blue Ribbon Champs; honorable mention, Serena Humphrey, Lynchburg Guys and Gals.

SELF DETERMINED

Self Determined-Cultural Arts (Senior) – First, Noel Brooks, painting, Highland County Unlimited.

Self Determined-Citizenship, Leadership and Community – Samantha Fender, sign language, Barnyard Bunch.

Self Determined-Science, Engineering and Technology – First, Otis Cockerill, soil decomposition using tea bags, Fab Five.