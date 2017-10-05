Highland SWCD holding historic meeting

The Highland Soil & Water Conservation District’s 75th Annual Meeting will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18 at Good News Gathering located at 6250 U.S. Route 62 at the southern edge of Hillsboro.

The Highland SWCD will be hosting a social hour from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. as voting for the supervisor election takes place. A buffet style meal will be served at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation of awards beginning at 7 p.m.

The Highland SWCD encourages you to make reservations to attend this milestone event in honor of it being the first district formed in Ohio in April of 1942. The program will include a trip down memory lane to commemorate past Cooperators of the Year from Highland County. Call 937-393-1922 ext. 3 to register before the Oct. 13 deadline.

During the supervisor election, two supervisors will be elected to serve a three-year term. Dan Chambers, Jason Davis and Mike Penn are the candidates on the ballot. You may vote on the evening of the annual meeting or by requesting an absentee ballot in writing no later than three days prior to the election. Requests should be mailed to the Highland SWCD office at 514 Harry Sauner Rd., Suite. 2 Hillsboro, Ohio 45133.

Submitted by Pam Bushelman, Highland SWCD, district operations manager.

Donald V. Roberts is shown being presented with the Ohio Conservation Farmer Award at the Farm Science Review in 1986. Roberts and his fellow recipients will be honored during the Soil and Water Conservation District 75th Annual Meeting. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Soil-Water-pic.jpg Donald V. Roberts is shown being presented with the Ohio Conservation Farmer Award at the Farm Science Review in 1986. Roberts and his fellow recipients will be honored during the Soil and Water Conservation District 75th Annual Meeting.