2017 Highland County Junior Fair results

The following are results from the 2017 Highland County Junior Fair as submitted by the Highland County Extension Office:

JUNIOR CROPS AND GARDEN

Class 1, Lot 1 – Five Ears Yellow Corn – First, Gracie Bowers, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; second, Anna Eikerberry, Greene Country Farm Hands; third, Evan Huchinson, McClain FFA.

Class 1, Lot 2 – Shelled Corn (1 quart jar) – First, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Dale Back, Fairfield FFA; third, Ethan Cockerill, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 2, Lot 1 – Wheat, Oats, Barley, Rye, Speltz – First, Lauren Grover, speltz, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Lana Grover, speltz, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Matthew Gossett, wheat, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 4, Lot 1 – Hay – Alfalfa – First, Haley Hinkle, McClain FFA; second, Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five; third, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 4, Lot 2 – Hay – Clover – First, Elam Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Caden Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Asher Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 4, Lot 3 – Hay – Grass – First, Blake Adams, Highland County Junior Leaders; second, Quinton Beatty, Fairfield FFA; third, Elam Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 4, Lot 4 – Hay – Mixed – First, Haley Hinkle, McClain FFA; second, Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five; third, Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA.

Class 5, Lot 1 – Soybean, three stalks – First, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Maddie Caldwell, Fab Five; third, Austin Leininger, Clover Leaf Clippers.

Class 5, Lot 2 – Soybeans – One Quart Jar – First, Ethan Cockerill, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; second, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Cade Sponcil, Barnyard Bunch.

Class 7, Lot 1 – Vegetable Basket – First, Lauren Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Samuel Hamilton, HIghland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 8, Lot 1 – Fruit Basket – First, Elam Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Jayah Chaney, Girl Scout Troop 134; third, Asher Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 9, Lot 1 – Salad Tomates – First, Caleb Knight, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Class 9, Lot 2 – Red Tomatoes – First, Cody McKee, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Sydney Shelton, All About Beef; third, Delaney Hutchinson, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 9, Lot 3 – Yellow Tomatoes – First, Gabe Allen, Highland’s Best; second, Caden Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Mya Hamilton, Premier Showmen;

Class 9, Lot 4 – Rose or Italian Like Tomatoes – First, Caleb Knight, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Abigail Blankenship, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Class 10, Lot 1 – Red Potatoes – First, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and

Lambs; third, Samuel Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 10, Lot 2 – White Potatoes – First, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen; second, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Samuel Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 10, Lot 3 – Sweet Potatoes – First, Caleb Knight, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Class 11, Lot 1 – Beets – First, Dale Back, Fairfield FFA; second, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders; third, Jayah Chaney, Girl Scout Troop 134.

Class 12, Lot 1 – Okra – First, Weslie Wilkin, Fantastics; second, Jeremy Bingeman, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; third, Carly Bingeman, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Class 13, Lot 1 – Green Beans (10 in pod) – First, Caden Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Sydney Shelton, All About Beef; third, Abigail Blankenship, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Class 13, Lot 2 – Shelled Beans (plate of 12) – First, Dale Back, Fairfield FFA; second, Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best; third, Katelyn Chambliss, Highland County Unlimited.

Class 14, Lot 1 – Peas (eight pods) – First, Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Class 15, Lot 1 – Popcorn (four ears) – First, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; second, Evelyn Roehm, Highland Harvesters.

Class 15, Lot 2 – Ornamental Corn (four ears) – First, Austin Waits, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second, Haile Waits, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Class 15, Lot 3 – Sweet Corn (four ears) – First, Evelyn Roehm, Highland harvesters; second, Emelia Roehm, Highland Harvesters; third, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen.

Class 16, Lot 1 – Onions (four on plate) – First, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Gabe Allen, Highland’s Best.

Class 17, Lot 1 – Bell Peppers (four on plate) – First, Carly Binegman, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second, Kurt Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Caleb Knight, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Class 17, Lot 2 – Banana Peppers – First, Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best; second, Asher Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Elam Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 17, Lot 3 – Cayenne Peppers – First, Jayah Chaney, Girl Scout Troop 134; second, Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Lauren Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Class 17, Lot 4 – Jalapeno Peppers – First, Jeremy Bingeman, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; second, Teigan Thackston, Fairfield FFA; third, Caleb Knight, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Class 17, Lot 6 – Pimentos Peppers – First, Ethan Cockerill, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 17, Lot 7 – Habanera Peppers – First, Lauren Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Jayah Chaney, Girl Scout Troop 134; third, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders.

Class 17, Lot 8 – All Other Peppers – First, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders; third, Lauren Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Class 18, Lot 1 – Cucumbers – First, Brandon Young, Fur, Feather and Friends;

second, Brittany Young, Fur, Feather and Friends; third, Brittany Rhoads, Hillsboro FFA.

Class 19, Lot 1 – Broccoli – First, Cabe Allen, Highland’s Best; second, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 20, Lot 1 – Cabbage – First, Kurt Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Samuel Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Sydney Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 22, Lot 1 – Pumpkins, First, Brooklyn Baldwin, Highland Harvesters; second, Jessica Moon, Hillsboro FFA; third, Alexis Knisley, Highland’s Best.

Class 22, Lot 2 – Ornamental Pumpkins – First, Ethan Cockerill, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; second, Dale Back, Fairfield FFA; third, Austin Waits, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Class 22, Lot 3 – Largest Pumpkin – First, Hailee Waits, Lynchburg-Clay FFA.

Class 23, Lot 2 – Zucchini Squash – First, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders; second, Cody McKee, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Ethan Cockerill, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 23, Lot 3 – Butternut Squash – First, Teigan Thackston, Fairfield FFA; second, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen; third, Ethan Cockerill, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Class 23, Lot 7 – Sqaghetti Squash – First, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen.

Class 23, Lot 8 – Crook Neck Squash – First, Ethen Cockerill, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; second, Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best; third, Gracie Thoroman, Fur, Feather and Friends.

Class 23, Lot 10 – All Other Squash – First, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen; second, Gabe Allen, Highland’s Best; third, Asher Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 24, Lot 1 – Gourds (one large or four small) – First, Jayah Chaney, Girl Scout Troop 134; second, Sydney Shelton, All About Beef; third, Kyah Chaney, Canine Commanders.

Class 25, Lot 1 – Eggplant – First, Elizabeth Mahan, Marshall Stockmen; second, Gabe Allen, Highland’s Best; third, Jayah Chaney, Girl Scout Troop 134.

Class 26, Lot 1 – Watermelon – First, Caden Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Cheyenne Watson, McClain FFA; third, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 26, Lot 2 – Cantaloupe – First, Elizabeh Mahan, Marshall Stockmen; second, Asher Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Elam Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 26, Lot 3 – Honeydew – First, Cody McKee, Marshall Junior Farmers.

Class 27, Lot 1 – Sunflowers – First, Katelyn Chambliss, Highland County Unlimited; second, Mya Hamilton, Premier Showmen; third, Elam Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 28, Lot 1 – Carrots (four on plate) – First, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Ethan Cockerill, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; third, Asher Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 29, Lot 2 – Miscellaneous Crops – Non-Berry Class – First, Caden Faust,

grapes, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Sydney Hamilton, shallots, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; third, Asher Faust, pears, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

Class 29, Lot 3 – Miscellaneous Vegetables – First, Kyah Chaney, ghost peppers, Canine Commanders; second, Ethan Cockerill, rhubarb, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; third, Ethan Cockerill, asparagus, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.