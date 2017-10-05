2017 Highland County Junior Fair results

The following are results from the 2017 Highland County Junior Fair as submitted by the Highland County Extension Office:

SWINE INTERVIEW

Swine Breeding – First, Corbin Winkle, Barnyard Bunch; second, Spencer Wyckoff, Barnyard Bunch.

GRAND CHAMPION SMALL ANIMAL (any small animal including cats, guinea pigs, pet rabbit, pet goats, dogs)

Grand Champion – Corbin Winkle, Swine Breeding, Barnyard Bunch.

Reserve Grand Champion – Addyston Knauff, Pet Rabbit, Fur, Feather and Friends; third, Saxen Wilkin, Companion Animal-All About Dogs, Fantastics; fourth, Ava Hooper, Companion Animal-All About Dogs, Fur, Feather and Friends; fifth, Spencer Wyckoff, Swine Breeding, Barnyard Bunch; honorable mention, Makenzie Arnold, Pet Rabbit, Blue Ribbon Champs; honorable mention, Alison Queen, Companion Animals-All About Dogs, Fantastics; honorable mention, Alexis West, Cat 1-Purr-fect Pals, Blue Ribbon Champs; honorable mention, Brendan Hagar, Companion Animals-All About Dogs, Highland’s Best.

VEGETABLES AND CROPS

Outstanding Vegetable Exhibit – First, Caleb Knight, okra, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Cody McKee, red tomatoes, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Carly Bingeman, bell peppers, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; honorable mention, Caden Faust, green beans, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; honorable mention, Caleb Knight, salad tomatoes, Marshall Junior Farmers; honorable mention, Jeremy Binegman, jalapeno peppers, Lynchburg-Clay FFA; honorable mention, Jayah Chaney, cayenne peppers, Girl Scout Troop 134; honorable mention, Caleb Knight, roma tomatoes, Marshall Junior Farmers; honorable mention, Matthew Gossett, red potatoes, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; honorable mention, Evelyn Roehm, sweet corn, Highland Harvesters.

Outstanding Best Specimen (Squash, Pumpkin, Watermelon, Cabbage, Cantaloupe, etc.) – First, Brooklyn Baldwin, pumpkin, Highland Harvesters; second, Teigan Thacktson, butternut squash, Fairfield FFA; third, Caden Faust, watermelon, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; honorable mention, Kurt Hamilton, cabbage, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; honorable mention, Jayden Chaney, birdhouse gourd, Girl Scout Troop 134.

Outstanding Vegetable Basket – First, Lauren Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Lana Grover, Marshall Junior Farmers, third, Samuel Hamilton, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; honorable mention, Sydney Hamilton, Highland

County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; honorable mention, Jayah Chaney, Girl Scout Troop 134.

Outstanding Fruit Basket – First, Elam Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs.

CROPS

Outstanding Crop Exhibit – First, Matthew Gossett, soybean plants, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Gracie Bowers, five ears of corn, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; third, Lauren Grover, spelts, Marshall Junior Farmers; honorable mention, Ethan Cockerill, jar of soybeans, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; honorable mention, Matthew Gossett, jar of corn, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; honorable mention, Maddie Caldwell, soybean plants, Fab Five.

Outstanding Hay – First, Hayley Hinkle, hay-mixed, McClain FFA; second, Blake Adams, hay-grass, Highland County Junior Leaders; third, Hayley Hinkle, hay-alfalfa, McClain FFA.

4-H WOODWORKING INTERVIEWS

Measuring Up – First, Cody McKee, Marshall Junior Farmers; second, Jonah Wilson, Fur, Feather and Friends; third, Elam Faust, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; fourth, Riley Stratton, Ag-N-Stuf.

Making the Cut – First, Joshua Breakfield, Greene Countrie Farm Hands.

Finishing Up – First, Lance Hetzel, Lucky Green 4-H Club.

4-H WOODWOKING WORKMANSHIP

9-13 Year Old – First, Joshua Breakfield, Greene Countrie Farm Hands; second, Cody McKee, Marshall Junior Farmers; third, Jonah Wilson, Fur, Feather and Friends.

14-19 Year Old – First, Lance Hetzel, Lucky Green 4-H Club.

OUTSTANDING FARM SHOP EXHIBIT

Outstanding Farm Shop Trophy – First, Dale Back, pulling sled, Fairfield FFA; second place rosette, Austin Thompson, peddle tractor, Fairfield FFA; third place rosette, Ryan Matthews, table top, Fairfield FFA.

CONSERVATION 4-H INTERVIEWS

Explore the Outdoors – First, Mya Hamilton, Premier Showmen.

Why Trees Matter – First, Brendan Hagar, Highland’s Best.

Trapping Muskrats in Ohio – First, James Ogden, Clover Leaf Clippers.

Fishing for the Beginner – First, Dalayna Collins, Ag-N-Stuff; second, John Miller, Premier Showmen.

Fishing for the Intermediate – First, Jase Huffman, Highland’s Best.

Teaming with Insects – First, Noel Brooks, Highland County Unlimited.

4-H Conservation, ages 9-13 – First, James Ogden, Trapping Muskrats in Ohio, Clover Leaf Clippers; second, Jase Huffman, Fishing for Intermediate, Highland’s Best; third, Brendan Hagar, Why Trees Matter, Highland’s Best; fourth, Dalayna Collins, Fishing for Beginner, Ag-N-Stuff; fifth, John Miller, Fishing for Beginner, Premier Showmen; honorable mention, Halle Jones, Fishing for Beginners, Premier Showmen;

honorable mention, Mya Hamilton, Explore the Outdoors, Premier Showmen.

4-H Conservation, ages 14-18 – First, Noel Brooks, Teaming with Insects, Highland County Unlimited.

4-H OFFICER AWARDS

4-H News Reporter – First, Matthew Gossett, Highland County Pigs, Poultry and Lambs; second, Sara Newsome, Fab Five.

4-H Secretary – First, Brooklyn Campbell and Darby Yeager, Fur, Feather & Friends; second, Summer Brown, Ag-N-Stuff; third, Brooklyn Baldwin, Highland Harvesters.

4-H Treasurer – First, Kaylee Butler-Fife, Ag-N-Stuff; second, Ashlyn Bellamy, Highland Harvesters; third, Haylee Lowe, Premier Showmen.