Albert receives Eagle Scout Award


William Edward Albert received his Eagle Scout Award on Sept. 30 with Troop 6171 Simon Kenton Council, Chief Logan district, chartered by the Hillsboro Lions Club. The event was held at the Highland House Museum where he completed his project. William is the son of Daniel G. Albert and the late Elly K. Albert. His stepmother is Sarah Albert. William is a senior at Hillsboro High School, is enrolled at Laurel Oaks in the dental hygienist program, and is employed at Kroger in Hillsboro.


