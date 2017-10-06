Hillsboro FFA Adopt-A-Family 5K will help needy on holidays

The Hillsboro FFA will hold the the annual Adopt-A-Family 5K on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Rocky Fork State Park, 9800 North Shore Dr. Preregistration is $20 and includes a free T-shirt. Registration forms are available in the Hillsboro High School main office or by contacting the Hillsboro Ag Department at 937-393-3485, ext. 1582. Day of registration is available at 8 a.m. and the race starts at 9 a.m. All proceeds will be used to benefit families in need around Highland County during the holiday season. The top male and female for each age division will be awarded. New this year, runners can also dress up in costumes, and prizes will be given for the best costumes. Last year 91 runners and walkers participated in the race. The FFA hopes to have an even bigger turnout this year. Pictured, from left, are Breanne Fender, Taylor Chaney, Kaleb Harp and Mackenzie Oglesby working at the registration table during the 2016 Hillsboro FFA 5K.

