SSCC Respiratory Care open houses

Southern State Community College will hold two Respiratory Care Open House events – from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17, and from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 18, in Room 120 on the college’s Fayette Campus, 1270 U.S. Route 62 SW, Washington Court House.

During the open house, attendees can meet faculty, alumni and current students; check out the equipment and tools used by respiratory therapists; and join Southern State for refreshments, prize giveaways and more.

To learn more about the program, visit www.sscc.edu/academics/associate/respiratory-care.shtml. For more information about the open house events, contact Chyane Collins, respiratory care program director, at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 5620, or ccollins@sscc.edu.

Submitted by Kris Cross, director of public relations, Southern State Community College.