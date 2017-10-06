Greenfield holds Family Fun Fitness Night

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Wellness Committee, along with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, hosted a Family Fun Fitness Night in September. Elementary students and their families were treated to a variety of physical activities on the Greenfield campus including the gymnasiums, track, football field, swimming pool, courtyard and cafetorium. Information was provided by several community organizations to the students and their families on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Students enjoyed a nutritious snack, obstacle course, soccer goal kicks, jumbo beach ball, dance, volleyball, basketball, swimming, parachute, jump ropes, hoops, Big Wheel races, and walking and running the track. At the conclusion of the evening Adena Greenfield Medical Center provided the participants who completed at least six activities with a prize bag. The school district said it wants to thank all the school staff, Adena staff, organizations and businesses in Highland County that volunteered their time and resources to make the event a success.

The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Wellness Committee, along with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, hosted a Family Fun Fitness Night in September. Elementary students and their families were treated to a variety of physical activities on the Greenfield campus including the gymnasiums, track, football field, swimming pool, courtyard and cafetorium. Information was provided by several community organizations to the students and their families on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Students enjoyed a nutritious snack, obstacle course, soccer goal kicks, jumbo beach ball, dance, volleyball, basketball, swimming, parachute, jump ropes, hoops, Big Wheel races, and walking and running the track. At the conclusion of the evening Adena Greenfield Medical Center provided the participants who completed at least six activities with a prize bag. The school district said it wants to thank all the school staff, Adena staff, organizations and businesses in Highland County that volunteered their time and resources to make the event a success. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/10/web1_Fitness-pic.jpg The Greenfield Exempted Village School District Wellness Committee, along with Adena Greenfield Medical Center, hosted a Family Fun Fitness Night in September. Elementary students and their families were treated to a variety of physical activities on the Greenfield campus including the gymnasiums, track, football field, swimming pool, courtyard and cafetorium. Information was provided by several community organizations to the students and their families on the importance of a healthy lifestyle. Students enjoyed a nutritious snack, obstacle course, soccer goal kicks, jumbo beach ball, dance, volleyball, basketball, swimming, parachute, jump ropes, hoops, Big Wheel races, and walking and running the track. At the conclusion of the evening Adena Greenfield Medical Center provided the participants who completed at least six activities with a prize bag. The school district said it wants to thank all the school staff, Adena staff, organizations and businesses in Highland County that volunteered their time and resources to make the event a success.