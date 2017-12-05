New counseling services offered in Hillsboro

In an effort to fill a significant local need, a group of mental health professionals are now offering counseling services in Highland County.

As part of New Journey Counseling, LLC., Janet Knauff, Meredith Thomas, Catherine Carroll and Angela Beatty offer individual, couples and family counseling at the Scott House on West Main Street in Hillsboro, next to the former high school location. Each counselor has a different approach and area of specialty which allows them to see a variety of clients. Those seeking services can schedule an appointment with the counselor who most closely matches their needs.

“For individuals and families in rural communities, finding an experienced counselor is difficult,” said Thomas, a Hillsboro native. “We wanted to provide easier access to care so people do not have to drive an hour or more to get the services they need. Having grown up here, my goal has always been to open a private practice locally to serve those who may not otherwise be served.” .

Thomas, formerly a staff writer for The Times-Gazette, sees clients ages 12 years and older who are battling eating and anxiety disorders. She additionally enjoys working with students navigating the transition to or from college.

Beginning her career as a licensed professional counselor in 2011, Thomas has experience treating all forms of eating disorders at outpatient and intensive levels of care. She is certified by the International Association of Eating Disorder Professionals as an eating disorder specialist and supervisor.

“Many who know me know how passionate I am about this population,” Thomas said. “There is a large need for counselors who can understand and treat eating disorders, not just in rural areas, but everywhere.”

Thomas received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and Communications from Wilmington College and a Master of Education in Counseling and Human Development from Lindsey Wilson College. She sees clients on Mondays in the Hillsboro office and in the Beechmont area the remainder of the week.

Knauff, a licensed social worker, enjoys working with diverse adult populations. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Wilmington College and Master of Arts in Public Administration from the University of Colorado.

Previously selected as a Highland County Woman, Knauff has more than 20 years of experience in family violence, as well as six years of experience in career education. She serves as a program coordinator for Lindsey Wilson College’s School of Professional Counseling at Southern State Community College.

“We’re looking forward to growing our practice and being available for those who would otherwise not have access to care,” said Knauff.

Beatty has completed a Master of Education in Counseling and Human Development from Lindsey Wilson College and is a licensed independent chemical dependency counselor. She has experience treating individuals with addictions at the inpatient, residential and outpatient levels of care.

“The disease of addiction takes away so much from life and family,” Beatty said. “I am passionate and sold out to the process of recovery because I have seen it work. Recovery is not easy, but it’s worth it.”

Carroll, also a licensed professional counselor, particularly enjoys working with children and teenagers and has been in the field for more than two years. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Human Services and Master of Education in Counseling and Human Development, both from Lindsey Wilson College.

Having a thorough understanding of Appalachian culture and the challenges facing those in the Highland County community, Carroll enjoys working with individuals who are struggling with a variety of mental health issues. She is additionally furthering her knowledge and experience to better assist those who share unity with the lesbian, gay, transgender and bisexual population.

“It is an honor to walk alongside individuals as they work to improve their mental health,” Thomas said. “We’re looking forward to growing our Hillsboro practice and being a go-to resource for schools, colleges, doctor’s offices and more.”

New Journey Counseling LLC. is owned by Dr. Joy Wilson and has additional therapists available in the Beechmont office. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 937-813-6678, email newjourney209@gmail.com, or visit www.newjourneyc.com.

Submitted by Meredith Thomas.

Pictured inside the Scott House in Hillsboro are, from left, Janet Knauff, Catherine Carroll, Angela Beatty and Meredith Thomas. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Meredith-pic.jpg Pictured inside the Scott House in Hillsboro are, from left, Janet Knauff, Catherine Carroll, Angela Beatty and Meredith Thomas.