St. Mary classroom helps hurricane victims

When St. Mary Catholic School gave its teachers a small amount of money to spend on their classroom, one of the teachers asked if she could instead adopt a classroom that was hit by Hurricane Harvey. Through the “Adopt A Classroom” connection, the teacher was matched with a school and given a list of needed items. Then she began the search for bookbags, books, school supplies and more to meet the students’ needs. To carry this project a bit further, she encouraged her students to write letters to the students who would be receiving the packages. Once everything was ready, the students packaged the items and included the letters in the boxes. They addressed and sealed the boxes that are have made their way to Dowling Elementary in Port Authur, Texas.

