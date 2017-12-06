Richey selected for KFC scholarship

This year, 500 restaurant employees at KFC restaurants across the country will receive more than $1.2 million in college tuition assistance from the Kentucky Fried Chicken Foundation thanks to KFC Franchisees, including Hillsboro’s own Bagshaw Enterprises, and the KFC Corporation.

Through a competitive selection process, Hillsboro resident Mariah Richey was chosen as a winner via the REACH Educational Grant Program and will receive $2,000 for the 2017-18 academic year.

The REACH Program helps KFC U.S. restaurant employees pursue their educational dreams at four-year and two-year colleges, including trade/vocational and graduate schools.

Richey is a 2015 graduate of Hillsboro High School and is attending the University of Northwestern Ohio majoring in business administration. She plans on continuing her education and obtaining her master’s in business administration.

The program takes inspiration from Colonel Harland Sanders and his passion for helping people be their best selves through education.

“The KFC family has a long and rich history of philanthropy,” said Krista Snider, managing director of the foundation. “We’re proud to be able to honor the Colonel’s legacy and help this inspiring, hard-working group of students.”

Submitted by Krystal Weddington, Team Bagshaw advertising coordinator.