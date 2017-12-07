DeAtley 9th in state interview

On Dec. 2, Mowrystown FFA member Zachary DeAtley went to Ohio State University to participate in the FFA State Job Interview CDE, designed for FFA members to practice and demonstrate the skills needed in seeking employment in all areas of agriculture. Each part of this event simulates real world experiences that students will have when seeking employment in the future. DeAtley placed ninth in his division.

