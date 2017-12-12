Lynchburg-Clay FFA receives $10,000 grant

Thanks to a recent $10,000 grant from the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant Program, the Lynchburg-Clay School District will be able to renovate its old school barn located behind the elementary school into what will be called “The Learning Barn.”

The school district announced it had received the grant from the the Monsanto Fund during a basketball game last weekend.

Following is the announcement the school read at the game:

“Today, we will celebrate Lynchburg-Clay FFA’s success in the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education grant program.

“The America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund, partners with farmers to nominate their local school district to apply for math and science grants through the program.

“Since 2011, the program has given over $9 million to rural school districts. Annually, the fund awards a total of $2.3 million in grants to school districts.

“After a school district receives its first nomination, the Monsanto Fund will notify them and encourage them to design a project for the grant that enhances math and/or science education in their district. School districts are responsible for submitting a grant application.

“Once all of the applications are submitted, a panel of math and science teachers from ineligible counties reviews each application and selects finalists. An advisory council composed of farmer-leaders then reviews and selects the winning grant applications from a pool of finalists. Grant applications are judged based on the merit of the application, need and community support.

“Please join us in congratulating our FFA, which put together a great application, and all those who worked so hard to secure this $10,000.

“Because of their hard work and our community support, the FFA will be able to renovate the old school barn located behind the elementary school into ‘The Learning Barn.’ Our agricultural education students will be able to have an additional facility where they can raise various animal and livestock projects throughout the school year and summer. By raising these projects, students will be able to utilize practical hands-on production agriculture skills that they have learned in the classroom.

“A special thank you to the nominating farmers.”

The nominating farmers included: Gale Allen, John Carraher, Jim Faust, Richard Hawk, Jackie Landess, Raymond Mootz, Linda Stegbauer and Andy Winkle.

Submitted by Stacie Rhonemus, Lynchburg-Clay School District.

Those who took part in a $10,000 check presentation at a Lynchburg-Clay basketball game last weekend are pictured. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_FarmersGrow-pic.jpg Those who took part in a $10,000 check presentation at a Lynchburg-Clay basketball game last weekend are pictured.