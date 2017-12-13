Posted on by

More than $2,600 raised at Rotary

,

The Hillsboro Rotary Club held its annual Christmas auction Tuesday, where members bid on wrapped presents without knowing their content. When the bidding was done, the club had raised $2,620 for the Rotary Foundation, a new record. Shown is Rotarian and auctioneer Rick Williams, who conducted the auction. The presents were supplied by Weastec and First State Bank.


The Hillsboro Rotary Club held its annual Christmas auction Tuesday, where members bid on wrapped presents without knowing their content. When the bidding was done, the club had raised $2,620 for the Rotary Foundation, a new record. Shown is Rotarian and auctioneer Rick Williams, who conducted the auction. The presents were supplied by Weastec and First State Bank.

The Hillsboro Rotary Club held its annual Christmas auction Tuesday, where members bid on wrapped presents without knowing their content. When the bidding was done, the club had raised $2,620 for the Rotary Foundation, a new record. Shown is Rotarian and auctioneer Rick Williams, who conducted the auction. The presents were supplied by Weastec and First State Bank.
http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_rick-auction-pic.jpgThe Hillsboro Rotary Club held its annual Christmas auction Tuesday, where members bid on wrapped presents without knowing their content. When the bidding was done, the club had raised $2,620 for the Rotary Foundation, a new record. Shown is Rotarian and auctioneer Rick Williams, who conducted the auction. The presents were supplied by Weastec and First State Bank.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:38 pm
Updated: 7:06 pm. |    

Despite resolution to join district, Hillsboro likely to seek another contract with Paint Creek

Despite resolution to join district, Hillsboro likely to seek another contract with Paint Creek
5:18 pm |    

Sports complex in the works for Hillsboro

Sports complex in the works for Hillsboro
9:46 pm
Updated: 11:37 am. |    

Hillsboro City Council hears first reading on Paint Creek legislation

Hillsboro City Council hears first reading on Paint Creek legislation