More than $2,600 raised at Rotary

The Hillsboro Rotary Club held its annual Christmas auction Tuesday, where members bid on wrapped presents without knowing their content. When the bidding was done, the club had raised $2,620 for the Rotary Foundation, a new record. Shown is Rotarian and auctioneer Rick Williams, who conducted the auction. The presents were supplied by Weastec and First State Bank.

