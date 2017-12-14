Posted on by

Three take oath for city council

,

From left, Claudia Klein, Wendy Culbreath and Ann Morris take the oath of office for Hillsboro City Council administered by Mayor Drew Hastings on Thursday at the mayor’s office. Klein and Morris are returning for second terms on council, while Culbreath will begin her first term in January. Other council members will be sworn-in at later dates.


From left, Claudia Klein, Wendy Culbreath and Ann Morris take the oath of office for Hillsboro City Council administered by Mayor Drew Hastings on Thursday at the mayor’s office. Klein and Morris are returning for second terms on council, while Culbreath will begin her first term in January. Other council members will be sworn-in at later dates.

From left, Claudia Klein, Wendy Culbreath and Ann Morris take the oath of office for Hillsboro City Council administered by Mayor Drew Hastings on Thursday at the mayor’s office. Klein and Morris are returning for second terms on council, while Culbreath will begin her first term in January. Other council members will be sworn-in at later dates.
http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_council-swearing-in-3.jpgFrom left, Claudia Klein, Wendy Culbreath and Ann Morris take the oath of office for Hillsboro City Council administered by Mayor Drew Hastings on Thursday at the mayor’s office. Klein and Morris are returning for second terms on council, while Culbreath will begin her first term in January. Other council members will be sworn-in at later dates.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:31 pm |    

Holsinger pleads not guilty, bond at $1 million

Holsinger pleads not guilty, bond at $1 million
8:52 pm
Updated: 9:23 pm. |    

Live nativity display for public Saturday

Live nativity display for public Saturday
8:02 pm |    

Married at the Hillsboro firehouse

Married at the Hillsboro firehouse