Three take oath for city council

From left, Claudia Klein, Wendy Culbreath and Ann Morris take the oath of office for Hillsboro City Council administered by Mayor Drew Hastings on Thursday at the mayor’s office. Klein and Morris are returning for second terms on council, while Culbreath will begin her first term in January. Other council members will be sworn-in at later dates.

