Luminaria essay contest winners

The sixth grade royal court were awarded at the annual Leesburg Luminaria on Sunday, Dec. 10 at the Leesburg Library. The winners were chosen for their prize essays on “What the Luminaria Means to Me,” judged anonymously by Fairfield senior English classes. Pictured, from left, are Queen Navaeh Tate, King Larkin Friend, Princess Morgan Shoemaker and Prince Gabe Fouch. The presentations for the medallions and candy cane were done by Leesburg Lion Raymond Friend and District Governor John Bond from the Germantown Lions Club. When the presentations were completed, the students boarded a decorated wagon pulled by an antique tractor owned by Lion Ken Woleab and they viewed the lights of the Leesburg community with the luminaria bags displayed along sidewalks and driveways.

