SSCC honors lists for fall semester

Southern State Community College has released its president’s and dean’s list for academic excellence for the fall semester 2017. To be eligible for the president’s list, a student must maintain a 4.0 grade point average while carrying a specific number of academic credit hours. Those who achieve the dean’s list are full-time students who have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Chartered in 1975, Southern State Community College offers associate degree programs, certificate programs, bachelor’s degree completion through on-site partnership agreements, adult basic literacy courses, and workforce training programs. With campus locations in Hillsboro, Washington C.H., Wilmington and Mt. Orab, Southern State provides close-to-home convenience and a supportive community experience. Delivering on its mission to provide an affordable, accessible, high-quality education, Southern State offers flexible scheduling with day, evening, weekend, online and hybrid courses, and a tuition rate that is one of the lowest in the state. To learn more, call 1-800-628-7722, email info@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu.

Named to the president’s list from Highland County are: Logan Bailey of Hillsboro, Ashleigh Baucom of Hillsboro, Elijah Brandyberry of Hillsboro, Whitney Broughton of Hillsboro, Christopher Cruea of Hillsboro, Holden Daugherty of Greenfield, Breanne Fender of Hillsboro, Ruth Haynes of Hillsboro, Macy Knoblauch of Hillsboro, Kristian Lovlie of Hillsboro, Jayme Maynard of Hillsboro, Riley Moberly of Hillsboro, Mary Mundt of Greenfield, Jerimiah Penn of Greenfield, R. Travis Reed of Hillsboro, Holly Sink of Hillsboro, Janice Smith of Hillsboro, Rustin Swackhamer of Hillsboro, Emma Wardlow of Mowrystown, Elizabeth Washburn of Greenfield, Alanta Wolfe of Hillsboro, Emily Young of Hillsboro and Owen Young of Hillsboro.

Named to the dean’s list from Highland County are: Jeffrey Beery of Hillsboro, Ryan Bradley of Hillsboro, Veronika Burgess of Leesburg, Denise Cox of Greenfield, Jason Dick of Hillsboro, Opal Dunn of Hillsboro, Baylee Eastes of New Vienna, Contessa Ernst of Hillsboro, Tabatha Evans of Hillsboro, Makayla Fittro of Lynchburg, Madison Garrett of Hillsboro, Christopher Green of Lynchburg, Megan Hardesty of Greenfield, Madison Hatfield of Greenfield, Emily Hawk of Hillsboro, Peyton Heizer of Leesburg, Garrett Irvin of Leesburg, Taylor Johnson of Hillsboro, Jessica Lerch of Hillsboro, Rebeka Losey of Greenfield, Ashley MacDowell of Hillsboro, Sierra McBride of Leesburg, Aaron Miller of Hillsboro, Olivia Mitchell of Leesburg, Abigail Myers of Hillsboro, Alexis Penn of Greenfield, Xavier Roberts of Hillsboro, Cody Seitz of Greenfield, Andrew Shannon of Hillsboro, Brooklyn Shaper of Lynchburg, Megan Smith of Hillsboro, Ashley Taylor of Highland, Nicholas Wardlow of Mowrystown and Oliver Wolfenbarger of Hillsboro.

Submitted by Kris Cross, SSCC director of public relations.