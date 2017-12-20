What’s going on at the Greenfield library?

The Greenfield library staff would like to take this opportunity to wish all our patrons a very happy new year. We look forward to serving you in 2018 and hope we will see you often during the upcoming year.

The library will be closed on Jan. 1 for the New Year holiday. We will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. We will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 15 in observance of Martin Luther King Day. Please use the outdoor book drop to return items when we are closed.

We continue to host the Senior Exercise Class from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., facilitated by Edgewood Manor on Wednesdays. Join the group for a fun-filled hour of exercise geared toward seniors.

Our Teen Book Group will be meeting on Thursday, Jan. 18 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Come and discuss this month’s book. All Greenfield teens are welcome to join us. Pizza and pop will be served.

Story times will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 11 a.m. We will have songs, crafts, stories and other activities. If there is bad weather on Tuesday mornings, please listen to local radio stations, check our website or give us a call to see if we are open. Our themes this month include That’s Just Ducky!, Dinosaurs (bring your favorite dinosaur to story time) and It’s a Surprise.

Again, our best wishes to you and your family for a happy and prosperous 2018. Come and visit with us soon.

Sharon Aukeman is the manager at the Greenfield Branch Library.

Area residents enjoy a recently Family Night at the Greenfield Branch Library. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_Library-pic.jpg Area residents enjoy a recently Family Night at the Greenfield Branch Library.