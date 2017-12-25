Election board closed for holidays

The Highland County Board of Elections will be closed Monday, Dec. 25 through Monday, Jan. 1 so the staff can enjoy the holidays and time with their families. The office will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 2.

Hillsboro VFW fish fry

Hillsboro VFW Post 9094 will hold an all-you-can-eat fish fry from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. The cost is $8 per person and the menu includes fish, fries, slaw, hush puppies and a soft drink. The event is open to the public.

Rotary spaghetti dinner

The Hillsboro Rotary Club annual spaghetti dinner will be held from 5-7 p.m. Jan. 12 at the Hillsboro High School cafeteria. Tickets can be purchased at the door or by contacting any Rotarian.

Lynchburg Lions Candy Sale

The Lynchburg Lions Club is selling bulk candy through December at Southern Hills Community Bank in Lynchburg. Eighteen varieties are available during regular business hours.

HDH Board of Governors

The Highland District Hospital Board of Governors meets in 2018 on the last Wednesday of each month, January to November, at 7 p.m. in the boardroom at HDH. Meeting schedules for specific committees can be obtained by contacting Melinda Russell at 393-6101.