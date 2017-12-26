HDH Holiday Ball proceeds surpass $45,000

On one of the first cold, snowy nights of winter, the Highland District Hospital Foundation hosted its annual Holiday Ball to the attendance of more than 200 people.

Vicki Rhude, foundation president, welcomed those attending and thanked them for their ongoing support of the GreatER Care Campaign, and HDH President and CEO Randy Lennartz also thanked those in attendance for their support throughout the year.

All profits from the evening went directly to the GreatER Care Campaign, an effort to raise $1.5 million toward the expansion and renovation project of the emergency departmentat HDH which was finished in early 2017. Proceeds from the evening totaled over $45,000. This contribution pushes the total funds raised to more than $1.3 million for the five-year campaign of donated or pledged funds.

“The success of the event would not be possible without the continued support of our attendees, dedicated foundation board of directors, and the 15 HDH employees that volunteered to help at the event,” stated HDH Foundation Director Cathy Jones.

Additionally, the evening would not have been possible without support from the following sponsors: Premium Sponsors: Fifth Third Bank, Southwestern Pathologists Inc. TriHealth, and US Bank; Table Sponsors: Buckeye Ambulance, East Ambulance, First Financial Bank, First State Bank, HDH Medical Staff, Heskett Insurance Agency, HHP & Professional Services, Merchants National Bank, NCB, O’Dell Capital Management, Preferred Midwest Title, LLC/Susan L. Davis, attorney, The Laurels of Hillsboro, Southern State Community College, Thompson Funeral Services Inc., Turner & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory, Wilkin & Wilkin Insurance Agency, and Wilmington Savings Bank Appetizer Sponsors, APP Architect, and People’s Bank; Dessert Sponsors: Complete Coding Services, Dr. Leah McConnaughey and Dr. Kristopher Ballard, and Weller’s Plumbing. Additional Sponsors included Health Giving, Tom and Margaret Horst, Collen O’Toole, Darrell and Jane Tissot and Betty Wilkin.

The evening continued with a delightful dinner prepared by Farmhouse Catering, followed by a silent and live auctions hosted by John Grover, auctioneer. The night concluded with Chris Fauber’s ticket being drawn as the winner of the John Deere Gator donated by Five Points Implement and the Highland District Hospital Foundation.

Submitted by Cathy Jones, HDH Foundation director.

Some of those who attended the annual Highland District Hospital Foundation Holiday Ball last weekend are shown. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_HDH-pic.jpg Some of those who attended the annual Highland District Hospital Foundation Holiday Ball last weekend are shown.