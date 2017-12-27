Lynchburg-Clay Elementary students help spread Christmas cheer

The students in Mrs. McLaughlin, Mrs. Roberts, Mrs. Walkup and Mrs. Walters’ kindergarten class at Lynchburg-Clay Elementary spread holiday cheer recently to local seniors by visiting The Highland County Senior Center, Bell Gardens and Crestwood Nursing Home. The students sang popular favorites like “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer,” “Jingle Bells,” “Up on the Housetop” and “Santa Claus is Coming to Town.” The students also presented each facility with a Christmas tree sign made with the students’ handprints and a variety of handmade crafts. The students concluded the visit by singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”

