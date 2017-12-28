Posted on by

McKenna sworn for fourth term

,

David McKenna, left, was sworn-in for a fourth term as Hillsboro Municipal Court judge on Thursday by Highland County Common Pleas Judge Rocky Coss, right. McKenna was re-elected in November, running unopposed. His daughter, Ali, is shown holding a Bible as her father is administered the oath during ceremonies at the municipal courtroom.


