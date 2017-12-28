McKenna sworn for fourth term

David McKenna, left, was sworn-in for a fourth term as Hillsboro Municipal Court judge on Thursday by Highland County Common Pleas Judge Rocky Coss, right. McKenna was re-elected in November, running unopposed. His daughter, Ali, is shown holding a Bible as her father is administered the oath during ceremonies at the municipal courtroom.

David McKenna, left, was sworn-in for a fourth term as Hillsboro Municipal Court judge on Thursday by Highland County Common Pleas Judge Rocky Coss, right. McKenna was re-elected in November, running unopposed. His daughter, Ali, is shown holding a Bible as her father is administered the oath during ceremonies at the municipal courtroom. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2017/12/web1_mckenna-sworn-in-1-28-17.jpg David McKenna, left, was sworn-in for a fourth term as Hillsboro Municipal Court judge on Thursday by Highland County Common Pleas Judge Rocky Coss, right. McKenna was re-elected in November, running unopposed. His daughter, Ali, is shown holding a Bible as her father is administered the oath during ceremonies at the municipal courtroom.