Armstrongs celebrating 6o years

Glenn and Opal Armstrong, formerly of Marshall Pike, Hillsboro, are having a double celebration this holiday season. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 22 and will celebrate Glenn’s 90th birthday on Jan. 27.

The Armstrongs are well-known in Highland County as they are both professional educators. Opal was an elementary music teacher in the Sinking Spring, Belfast and Hillsboro schools. Glenn taught mathematics at Sinking Spring and Fairfield Local Schools, as well as at Tri-County, Southern State and Wilmington College. They remain actively engaged with the Retired Teachers Association.

In 2016, they moved from their home of 59 years on Marshall Pike to the Cape May Retirement Community in Wilmington. They still maintain ties to Hillsboro through their membership in the Hillsboro United Methodist Church.

The Armstrongs have two children, Larry Armstrong of Wilmington and Cindy (Jeff) Foster of Florence, Ky. They have three grandchildren, Lindsay (Dr. Jon) Feist of Batesville Ind., Melissa Foster of New York City, and Cameron Armstrong of Columbus. One great-grandchild, Elijah Feist of Batesville Ind., has blessed their family.

Private celebrations are being held with their family. If you would like to send along your wishes to the Armstrongs, their current address is 209 Gaslight Drive, Wilmington, Ohio 45177.

Submitted by Larry Armstrong.

