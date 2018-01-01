McClain FFA teams up with Community Action to help Greenfield

Numerous McClain FFA members and students went to Community Actions in Greenfield on Dec. 20 to make Christmas ornaments to send out with the daily meals they deliver. Also, community members could come and make crafts with the FFA members. The FFA chapter would like to thank Community Action for the allowing it to have the opportunity to help out within the community.

Numerous McClain FFA members and students went to Community Actions in Greenfield on Dec. 20 to make Christmas ornaments to send out with the daily meals they deliver. Also, community members could come and make crafts with the FFA members. The FFA chapter would like to thank Community Action for the allowing it to have the opportunity to help out within the community. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_McClain-FFA-pic.jpg Numerous McClain FFA members and students went to Community Actions in Greenfield on Dec. 20 to make Christmas ornaments to send out with the daily meals they deliver. Also, community members could come and make crafts with the FFA members. The FFA chapter would like to thank Community Action for the allowing it to have the opportunity to help out within the community.