SSCC Respiratory Care celebrates graduation

Southern State Community College’s 11th graduating class in the Respiratory Care program was honored during a Dec. 9 ceremony on the college’s central campus in Hillsboro.

Program graduates include Mallory Conrad of Hocking County, Theresa Elrich of Fayette County, Connor Harris of Warren County, Sierra Houser of Ross County, Kathryn Seyfang of Madison County, and Samantha Vergamini of Highland County.

“At the time of graduation, all students have accepted positions as respiratory therapists,” said Chyane Collins, SSCC Respiratory Care program director. “We are very proud of our graduates’ accomplishments and honored to have been a part of their education and career pathway.”

The SSCC Respiratory Care Club presented scholarships to students Chelsea Dettwiller and Ashley Kiley, and all graduates. The Debbie Ewing Memorial Scholarship was awarded to Jami Conway-Flint.

Recognition was given to the following Clinical Preceptor Award recipients: Amy Getter and Brandi Shipley of Atrium Medical Center, Denise Drake of Adena Regional Medical Center, Pam Hoffman of Berger Hospital, Tracey Puckett of Clinton Memorial Hospital, Jack Chockey and Melissa Perry of Dayton Children’s Hospital, Amber Phillips of Fayette County Memorial Hospital, Ruth Ann O’Brien of Greene Memorial Hospital, Lindsey Farahay of Highland District Hospital, Jackie Dotson of Littleton’s Home Care, Andy Musselman of Mercy Health – Clermont Hospital, Bethany Cobb of Nationwide Children’s Hospital, Jody Steele of Riverside Methodist Hospital, and Tracy Rexroad of Veterans Affairs Medical Center.

Clinical Instructor of the Year was presented to Nick Mullen of Miami Valley Hospital. Student-nominated Most Influential Clinical Preceptors recognition was given to Lisa Banks (nominated by Theresa Elrich), Denise Drake (nominated by Mallory Conrad), Amy Getter (nominated by Sierra Houser), Andy Musselman (nominated by Samantha Vergamini and Connor Harris), and Jody Steele (nominated by Kathryn Seyfang).

Respiratory care practitioners are members of the health care team who provide respiratory care for patients with heart and lung disorders, under the direction of licensed physicians. The scope of practice of a respiratory care practitioner includes general care, neonatal critical care, pediatric critical care, adult trauma care, diagnostic testing, rehabilitation, home care, education and research.

Southern State’s AAS in Respiratory Care is designed to be completed in five semesters when taken on a full-time basis. The next program start date is summer semester which begins May 29. Application and pre-entrance test deadline is Jan. 31.

To learn more about the Respiratory Care program at SSCC, contact Chyane Collins at 1-800-628-7722, ext. 5620, email ccollins@sscc.edu or visit www.sscc.edu/academics/associate/respiratory-care.shtml.

Submitted by Kriss Cross, SSCC director of public relations.

The 11th graduating class of the Southern State Community College Respiratory Care program included (l-r) Connor Harris, Samantha Vergamini, Kathryn Seyfang, Mallory Conrad, Theresa Elrich and Sierra Houser.