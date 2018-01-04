NCB donates to Soles for Students

NCB recently donated $2,500 to Soles for Students. Through cooperation with the local schools, school counselors can verify a child that is in need of shoes. This program has purchased more than $11,000 in shoes for students in Highland County. Pictured, from left, are NCB Vice President Tammy Irvin, Soles for Students founder Sue Davis and NCB Branch Manager Jocelyn Leeth.

