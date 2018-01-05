Mowrystown FFA hosts third annual Day of Giving

The Mowrystown FFA Chapter hosted its third annual Day Of Giving on Dec. 19. The Day Of Giving is the last day before Christmas break when the whole school gets together to give back to the community. This year the students made 93 tie blankets and 217 towel bears for Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, 11 diaper cakes for teh Southern Ohio Pregnancy Center in Hillsboro, 37 hygiene bags for the Highland County Homeless Shelter, 49 food boxes for students to take home over break if they needed food, and two bags full of dog treats for the animal shelter. The chapter would like to thank everyone that donated items and all the students that helped give back to the community on this day.

