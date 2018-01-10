Auditions for SSCC Theatre

SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the spring production of “Dead Man’s Cell Phone” by Sarah Ruhl.

Open to community members and students, auditions will be held 6:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.

An incessantly ringing cell phone in a quiet cafe. A stranger at the next table who has had enough. And a dead man – with a lot of loose ends. So begins “Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” a work about how we memorialize the dead, and how that remembering changes us. It is the odyssey of a woman forced to confront her own assumptions about morality, redemption, and the need to connect in a technologically obsessed world.

Those interested in auditioning will be asked to prepare and memorize a comedic one- to two-minute monologue. Those interested in working on available crew positions will be asked to complete an interview the night of auditions.

If you’re interested in auditioning, but unavailable to attend the audition date, contact Rainee Angles (rangles@sscc.edu) to schedule an alternate audition date prior to Jan. 12.

“Dead Man’s Cell Phone,” directed by Angels, will be performed April 6-8. For more information about available roles and rehearsal schedule, visit www.sscctheatre.com.

Submitted by Kris Cross, SSCC director of public relations.

Spring production will be ‘Dead Man’s Cell Phone’