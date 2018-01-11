Adena has free childbirth, breastfeeding classes

Are you expecting a bundle of joy or do you have a child that’s about to become a big brother or sister? If you answered yes, sign-up today for any of Adena Health System’s childbirth educational classes, available at no cost.

Adena recognizes childbirth and breastfeeding as a natural and healthy experience. By working together to empower women and their families, mothers are provided with the knowledge, skills and support to achieve their personal goals in the way they have chosen.

Adena’s free classes include:

• Childbirth Ready: Expecting mom’s and their support person will be prepared for their pregnancy journey, along with labor and delivery experiences.

• Breastfeeding Matters: Expectant mothers should attend this class approximately two months prior to the baby’s due date. Classes are led by a certified lactation consultant.

• Baby Day Camp: This interactive class offers hands-on learning activities to care for your newborn. The class is recommended for parents, grandparents, caregivers and siblings age 8 and older.

• Siblings Class: This class is geared for big brothers and sisters ages 3 to 7. This fun, interactive class celebrates a child’s special role as big brother or sister. Upon completion of the class, the child will receive a certificate, coloring book and crayons.

• Teen Class – Baby Bumps: This class will educate, encourage and guide teens through a healthy pregnancy. They will have information to help them through their birthing process and recovery. Classes are one-on-one, times are flexible and set up to meet the teen’s needs. The class is recommended for ages 13 and up.

For more information on any of Adena’s upcoming classes and to register, visit www.adena.org/events.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.