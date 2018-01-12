HMS Spelling Bee winners

On Jan., Hillsboro Middle School held its annual spelling bee with Duncan Pickering-Polstra being crowned the champion. The runner-up was Riley Barton and Sara Newsome was the third-place winner. NCB awarded a $50 gift card to the first-place winner and a $25 gift card to the runner-up. The third-place winner received two movie passes to Star Cinemas. Pickering-Polstra will participate in a computer-based semifinal round. Seventy of the top scorers in the semifinals will qualify for the WCPO 9 On Your Side Regional Spelling Bee in March. Pictured, from left, are Pickering-Polstra, Barton and Newsome.

