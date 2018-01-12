L-C recognized at National FFA Convention

Twenty-two members of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter traveled to Indianapolis, Ind. recently for the 90th National FFA Convention and Expo.

While on convention, members were able to tour several businesses. At the Wolf Park tour, members were able to see how animal care specialists raise and care for wolves, coyotes, bison and fox, and were able to see how they live and how the workers take care of the animals.

At Elanco Animal Health, members learned the process of how medicines are approved for livestock and companion animal health. Members also were taught about regulations in regard to medication.

During the National FFA Convention session, the Lynchburg-Clay FFA heard inspiring speeches from various keynote speakers. Members were able to interact with other FFA members from across the nation when they attended the Expo. A multitude of colleges and agricultural businesses were on display for members to investigate. Many of these companies had interactive games or activities for the members to participate in.

Four members of the Lynchburg-Clay FFA chapter received their American FFA Degree, this is the highest degree that a member can earn. Members must be extremely active in their FFA chapters, community service projects and earn at least $10,000 off of their Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) project. Bailey Leininger, the daughter of Bruce Leininger and Dana Berryman, is currently attending Northern Kentucky University. Daniel Osborn, the son of Randy and Pam Osborn, is a private rirst class stationed at Ft. Wainwright, Alaska. Kendall Vilvens, the son of Richard and Kellie Vilvens is enrolled at Wilmington College. Alan West, the son of Chris and Janet West, is currently attending Southern State Community College.

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter was recognized as a 3-Star National Chapter. This is the highest ranking an FFA chapter can earn and is based off of activities that the members hold throughout the year to promote community, chapter and student development. This award would not be possible without the support of the school staff, administration and local community.

The chapter would like to thank Brian DeAtley and the Mowrystown FFA Chapter for traveling with them as well as the following chaperones: Kim Hess and Robert Mootz.

Submitted by Brandon Young, Lynchburg-Clay FFA reporter.

Lynchburg-Clay FFA American Degree recipient Bailey Leininger is pictured with her mother, Dana Berryman, and brother, Austin Leininger. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_LClay-pic-1.jpg Lynchburg-Clay FFA American Degree recipient Bailey Leininger is pictured with her mother, Dana Berryman, and brother, Austin Leininger. Lynchburg-Clay FFA American Degree recipient Kendall Vilvens is pictured with his parents, Richard and Kellie Vilvens, and brother, Caden Vilvens. http://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2018/01/web1_LClay-pic-2.jpg Lynchburg-Clay FFA American Degree recipient Kendall Vilvens is pictured with his parents, Richard and Kellie Vilvens, and brother, Caden Vilvens.