Adena to hold free talk on childhood obesity


Children with obesity can be bullied more than their peers with more normal weight. They are also more likely to suffer from social isolation, depression and lower self-esteem.

Adena pediatrician Alex Maranzana, M.D., believes in creating a supportive and understanding atmosphere to help parents address the complex problem of childhood obesity.

Join Maranzana for a free, two-hour health seminar on childhood obesity for parents, grandparents and anyone who wants to learn about the latest solutions for helping their child develop healthier, life changing habits from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 at the Carlisle Building, 9 S. Paint St., Chillicothe.

Healthy sandwiches and refreshments will be served. To register, visit www.adena.org/events or call 740-779-8664. Limited seating is available.

Submitted by Macey Power, communications specialist, Adena Health System.

