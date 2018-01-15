L-C FFA Everything Under The Sun

The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter recently hosted their inaugural Everything Under the Sun Sale at the high school. During this event vendors were present that offered many products for purchase. Products available included baked goods, crafts, china, glassware, antiques, wood furniture, clothing, gun parts, pork products and agricultural supplies. FFA members set up the event by organizing the vendors and spaces allocated to them. Members also worked the raffle tables, split-the-pot and held a concession stand. Proceeds from the event benefited the Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter Milk Quality team and Dairy Handler individual that competed at the Big Eastern Exposition in West Springfield, Mass. in September. The Lynchburg-Clay FFA Chapter would like to thank all the vendors and guests that were present during the sale. In the photo, Lynchburg-Clay FFA Senior Eli Hollingsworth assists a customer at the fundraising event with her purchase.

